  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US homeland security chief heads to Mexico for high level talks

World

US homeland security chief heads to Mexico for high level talks

Agence France Presse |
US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. (Reuters)
MEXICO CITY: US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly will travel to Mexico Wednesday for high-level talks on trade and security and ahead of a meeting between the US and Mexican presidents, officials in both countries said.
Kelly will be in Mexico City July 5-7 for “discussions on issues of importance to the US-Mexico relationship including confronting transnational criminal organizations and promoting regional security and economic cooperation,” the DHS said in a brief statement.
In Mexico City, a government official told AFP that Kelly will meet Wednesday with President Enrique Pena Nieto.
This is Kelly’s second official visit to Mexico. He earlier visited Mexico in February with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, just weeks after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Trump pledged during his election campaign to build a border wall that Mexico would pay for, and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of which Canada is also a member.
Trump and Pena Nieto are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the July 7-8 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and five months after the first official meeting between the two leaders was aborted in a diplomatic spat.
In his February trip, Kelly promised there would be no mass deportation of undocumented Mexicans living in the United States as Trump had suggested.
MEXICO CITY: US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly will travel to Mexico Wednesday for high-level talks on trade and security and ahead of a meeting between the US and Mexican presidents, officials in both countries said.
Kelly will be in Mexico City July 5-7 for “discussions on issues of importance to the US-Mexico relationship including confronting transnational criminal organizations and promoting regional security and economic cooperation,” the DHS said in a brief statement.
In Mexico City, a government official told AFP that Kelly will meet Wednesday with President Enrique Pena Nieto.
This is Kelly’s second official visit to Mexico. He earlier visited Mexico in February with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, just weeks after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Trump pledged during his election campaign to build a border wall that Mexico would pay for, and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of which Canada is also a member.
Trump and Pena Nieto are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the July 7-8 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and five months after the first official meeting between the two leaders was aborted in a diplomatic spat.
In his February trip, Kelly promised there would be no mass deportation of undocumented Mexicans living in the United States as Trump had suggested.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Brazil’s Temer rushes to get Congress to block corruption probe

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Michel Temer is in a fight for his political life after the Attorney...

Philippine troops arrest Marawi militants’ ‘main financier’

MANILA: Philippine security forces arrested on Wednesday the main financier and logistics supporter...

Brazil’s Temer rushes to get Congress to block corruption probe
Philippine troops arrest Marawi militants’ ‘main financier’
Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off
Dirty water use puts nearly a billion at risk — study
US homeland security chief heads to Mexico for high level talks
Spain PM urges calm in face of ‘authoritarian delusions’ in Catalonia
Latest News
Update
Arab anti-terror quartet extends Qatar boycott as Doha rejects demands
7901 views
Half ton of hashish, 110,000 Captagon pills seized in Saudi drug busts
89 views
Over 30 million iftar meals distributed at Makkah’s Grand Mosque: Report
36 views
Saudi Arabia’s fees on expats’ dependents draw mixed reactions
311 views
Houthi militia ‘planting mines in Bab Al-Mandab Strait’
18 views
Saudi-Venezuelan ties to reach new heights: Envoy
17 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR