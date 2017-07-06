  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Venezuelan ties to reach new heights: Envoy

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Venezuelan Ambassador Joseba Achutegui

RIYADH: Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela are set to take a leap forward with the holding of a Joint Committee Meeting in Riyadh at the end of this year, according to Joseba Achutegui, the Venezuelan ambassador to the Kingdom.
The envoy was speaking to Arab News on Wednesday, on the 206th anniversary of his country’s independence.
Achutegui said that the first Joint Committee Meeting was held in Caracas, followed by a technical committee meeting, which are expected to result in the draft of joint cooperation agreements in areas such as education, health and trade.
Achutegui said that his country’s President Nicolas Maduro had visited the Kingdom four times since 2015. He said that Saudi-Venezuela relations date back to 1952.
The ambassador added that the president had previously discussed with King Salman means to promote relations, areas of bilateral cooperation, and the latest developments including cooperation for the stability of the oil market.
Achutegui said that Saudi Arabia is not only a partner OPEC state, but also a close friend to his country, as evident given the frequent exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.
Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves, followed by the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela are set to take a leap forward with the holding of a Joint Committee Meeting in Riyadh at the end of this year, according to Joseba Achutegui, the Venezuelan ambassador to the Kingdom.
The envoy was speaking to Arab News on Wednesday, on the 206th anniversary of his country’s independence.
Achutegui said that the first Joint Committee Meeting was held in Caracas, followed by a technical committee meeting, which are expected to result in the draft of joint cooperation agreements in areas such as education, health and trade.
Achutegui said that his country’s President Nicolas Maduro had visited the Kingdom four times since 2015. He said that Saudi-Venezuela relations date back to 1952.
The ambassador added that the president had previously discussed with King Salman means to promote relations, areas of bilateral cooperation, and the latest developments including cooperation for the stability of the oil market.
Achutegui said that Saudi Arabia is not only a partner OPEC state, but also a close friend to his country, as evident given the frequent exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.
Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves, followed by the Kingdom.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Venezuelan ties to reach new heights: Envoy

RIYADH: Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela are set to take a leap forward...

Saudi Arabia’s fees on expats’ dependents draw mixed reactions

RIYADH: Expatriates expressed concern and sadness over the decision to apply new fees on...

Saudi-Venezuelan ties to reach new heights: Envoy
Saudi Arabia’s fees on expats’ dependents draw mixed reactions
17 smugglers arrested, half ton of hashish seized in Saudi drug busts
Over 30 million iftar meals distributed at Makkah’s Grand Mosque: Report
Houthi militia ‘planting mines in Bab Al-Mandab Strait’
11th Souq Okaz to kick off on July 12
Latest News
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Diplomats frustrated, confused by Trump administration
6 views
US warns North Korea that diplomatic window is closing
4 views
Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off US laptop ban list
25 views
Palestinians, Israelis square off on UNESCO vote on Hebron
9 views
China demands India leave Himalayan plateau in rising spat
147 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR