  Fugitive Los Angeles hospital worker caught after 11 years

Fugitive Los Angeles hospital worker caught after 11 years

AP |

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles say police say a hospital worker charged with sexually abusing patients has been captured in his native Guatemala after more than a decade on the run.
Police said in a statement Wednesday that 48-year-old Ramon Gaspar was arrested and extradited to Southern California on June 26. LAPD investigators had been hunting for Gaspar since he skipped bail in 2006 with his wife and one of his three kids, and they had been focusing on Guatemala for years.
Gaspar was accused of molesting female patients after surgery, some of whom were still feeling the effects of anesthesia. He was initially charged with three counts, but several more victims have come forward since then.
A news conference is scheduled Thursday to give more details on Gaspar’s capture. 

