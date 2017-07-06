Trump says US will confront threat from North Korea very strongly

WARSAW: President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would confront the threat from North Korea very strongly and urged nations around the world to show Pyongyang that there would be consequences for its nuclear and missile program.

WARSAW: President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would confront the threat from North Korea very strongly and urged nations around the world to show Pyongyang that there would be consequences for its nuclear and missile program.

Trump, speaking during a news conference in Warsaw, said there were “severe things” that the United States was considering with regard to North Korea but noted that he would not draw a red line.