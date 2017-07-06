Bangladesh eatery bans foreigners fearing extremist attack

  • Search form

A Bangladeshi policeman stands guard at the old location of the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe a year after a deadly siege carried out by Islamist militants, in Dhaka on July 1, 2017. Five young men armed with guns and knives stormed the cafe on July 1, taking dozens hostage and killing 22 people. Most of the victims were foreigners, and many were brutally hacked to death. (AFP)
DHAKA: An upscale Bangladeshi restaurant has banned foreign guests, fearing a repeat of last year’s deadly terrorist attack in a Dhaka cafe, the owner said Thursday.
Lake Terrace, a reputed rooftop barbeque restaurant in the capital’s northern Uttara neighborhood, put a notice at its entrance saying no foreigners were welcome.
Shah Tanzil, the owner of Lake Terrace, said the order had come from his landlord.
“We had no choice but to follow the landlord’s instruction,” he told AFP.
“We are ashamed. But we cannot suddenly shut down our business as it’s our bread and butter.”
The landlord of the five-story building told local English newspaper, The Daily Star, he feared foreigners were the primary targets of the extremists.
“Who would take the responsibility if something bad happens?” he told the daily, on condition of anonymity.
Five armed young men entered the Holey Artisan Bakery last year in the city’s diplomatic quarters and killed at least 22 people, mostly foreigners, after taking them hostage.
The Daesh group claimed the attack, although the government blamed a homegrown Islamist extremist organization.
The move to close the cafe to foreigners comes after a fresh warning apparently from an Daesh operative who said the group was expanding its operations in Bangladesh.
The US-based monitoring group SITE said Abu Shofiq Al Bengali had posted a message on Wednesday, warning of a “strong trained brigade of thousand brothers” in Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Indian state of West Bengal.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite force fighting militancy in the Muslim-majority nation, said they were investigating the authenticity of the post.
“We are verifying the statement, whether it is credible,” RAB spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan told AFP.
Bangladeshi has seen a spate of fatal attacks on foreigners, secular rights activists and religious minorities in recent years.
The Holey Bakery cafe attack led to a major crackdown on Islamist militants, nearly 70 of whom have been shot dead by security forces.
