  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 58 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

UK trade minister Fox welcomes progress on EU-Japan trade deal

Reuters |
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of a European Union-Japan summit in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2017. (REUTERS)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk at the start of a European Union-Japan summit in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2017. (REUTERS)
2 photos
LONDON: British trade minister Liam Fox welcomed a free trade pact between the European Union and Japan on Thursday, urging the two sides to maintain momentum as they finalize details of the deal.
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday the agreement was concluded at a meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Signed in Brussels, the “political agreement” is heavy with symbolism and leaves some areas of negotiation still to finish, though officials insist key snags were overcome this week.
“I am pleased to see encouraging progress on such an ambitious trading agreement. I urge both sides to maintain momentum as they work toward a swift conclusion of this deal,” Fox said in a statement.
LONDON: British trade minister Liam Fox welcomed a free trade pact between the European Union and Japan on Thursday, urging the two sides to maintain momentum as they finalize details of the deal.
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday the agreement was concluded at a meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Signed in Brussels, the “political agreement” is heavy with symbolism and leaves some areas of negotiation still to finish, though officials insist key snags were overcome this week.
“I am pleased to see encouraging progress on such an ambitious trading agreement. I urge both sides to maintain momentum as they work toward a swift conclusion of this deal,” Fox said in a statement.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

UK score slips in safety pillar of WEF's travel and tourism index amid terror attacks

DUBAI: The UK’s score in the safety and security pillar of World Economic Forum’s Travel &...

Special

Saudi Aramco review confirms record crude oil production in 2016

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco pumped more barrels of crude per day in 2016 than any oil company in history...

UK score slips in safety pillar of WEF's travel and tourism index amid terror attacks
Saudi Aramco review confirms record crude oil production in 2016
Dubai remains the second most important shopping destination in the world, CBRE report says
UK trade minister Fox welcomes progress on EU-Japan trade deal
Gulf airlines swap butlers for bargains
Middle East airlines’ freight volumes rise and capacity grows
Latest News
UK score slips in safety pillar of WEF's travel and tourism index amid terror attacks
24 views
Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning back on independence bid
132 views
Rights group slams Qatar ban on expat workers taking annual leave
2884 views
Special
Saudi Aramco review confirms record crude oil production in 2016
361 views
Dubai remains the second most important shopping destination in the world, CBRE report says
552 views
Pizza bytes! Pakistan enchanted by first robot waitresses
406 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR