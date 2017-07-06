  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 6 sec ago

You are here

Food & Health

Pizza bytes! Pakistan enchanted by first robot waitresses

AFP |
In this photograph taken on July 4, 2017, a robot waitress delivers food at a pizza restaurant in Multan. Pakistan's first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts. Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari -- who built the prototypes himself -- says the response has been a surge of new business. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on July 4, 2017, a robot waitress delivers food at a pizza restaurant in Multan. Pakistan's first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts. Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari -- who built the prototypes himself -- says the response has been a surge of new business. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on July 4, 2017, a young customer picks up a pizza from a tray carried by a robot waitress at a pizza restaurant in Multan. Pakistan's first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts. Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari -- who built the prototypes himself -- says the response has been a surge of new business. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on July 4, 2017, Pakistani engineer Osama Jafari (C) poses with robot waitresses Annie (L), Rabia (R) and Jennie (background) at his pizza restaurant in Multan. Pakistan's first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts. Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari -- who built the prototypes himself -- says the response has been a surge of new business. (AFP)
4 photos
PAKISTAN: Pakistan’s first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts.
Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari — who built the prototypes himself — says the response has been a surge of new business.
“We went to a lot of places, but my uncle said that in this restaurant a robot serves and when the robot served us pizza we felt very happy,” customer Osama Ahmed, 12, told AFP.
“It is an innovation,” another customer, Hamid Bashir said. “It feels good to be served like that and it is a good entertainment for the children.”
Jafari said he was inspired by videos of robot waiters in China. The 24-year-old, who studied engineering at Islamabad’s National University of Science and Technology, said he began working on a prototype with the support of his parents.
“The response that we got is actually tremendous. People are loving it. My friends, family members and all the local people here,” he said.
Jafari said he sourced and fabricated all parts for the robots locally, building them for 600,000 rupees ($6,000).
He is already working on the next generation, which he says will be more interactive, able to respond to customer’s questions, and hopes to spread his robot staff to his family’s other restaurant in the southern Pakistani city of Hyderabad.
PAKISTAN: Pakistan’s first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts.
Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari — who built the prototypes himself — says the response has been a surge of new business.
“We went to a lot of places, but my uncle said that in this restaurant a robot serves and when the robot served us pizza we felt very happy,” customer Osama Ahmed, 12, told AFP.
“It is an innovation,” another customer, Hamid Bashir said. “It feels good to be served like that and it is a good entertainment for the children.”
Jafari said he was inspired by videos of robot waiters in China. The 24-year-old, who studied engineering at Islamabad’s National University of Science and Technology, said he began working on a prototype with the support of his parents.
“The response that we got is actually tremendous. People are loving it. My friends, family members and all the local people here,” he said.
Jafari said he sourced and fabricated all parts for the robots locally, building them for 600,000 rupees ($6,000).
He is already working on the next generation, which he says will be more interactive, able to respond to customer’s questions, and hopes to spread his robot staff to his family’s other restaurant in the southern Pakistani city of Hyderabad.

Comments

MORE FROM Food & Health

Pizza bytes! Pakistan enchanted by first robot waitresses

PAKISTAN: Pakistan’s first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza...

What’s cooking? Delicious Eid staples found on every Saudi table

JEDDAH: First there was the buildup to Ramadan, then people got to enjoy the vast array of tasty...

Pizza bytes! Pakistan enchanted by first robot waitresses
BBC finds fecal bacteria in ice from Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero
What’s cooking? Delicious Eid staples found on every Saudi table
Yoga connecting world, says Modi as millions stretch and bend
Trials of cholesterol-lowering vaccine give patients hope
This Ramadan, savor a little bit of home
Latest News
UK score slips in safety pillar of WEF's travel and tourism index amid terror attacks
25 views
Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning back on independence bid
135 views
Rights group slams Qatar ban on expat workers taking annual leave
2937 views
Special
Saudi Aramco review confirms record crude oil production in 2016
367 views
Dubai remains the second most important shopping destination in the world, CBRE report says
559 views
Pizza bytes! Pakistan enchanted by first robot waitresses
409 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR