VIDEO: TV crew films alligator next to crashed plane and pilot’s body

JEDDAH: A television news crew has filmed an alligator next to the body of a pilot who died when the small aircraft he was flying crashed.



The WPLG TV crew discovered the debris of the single-engine Cessna strewn across an area of swamp in the Florida Everglades.



According to the website MailOnline, the alligator was seen devouring the body of the unnamed pilot.



The aircraft, which belonged to a flight school, had been taken out on an unauthorized journey, the company’s owner, Robert Dean, said.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.



But Dean said he believed the pilot might have got lost while flying at night.



