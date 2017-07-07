  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Update

UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list

Associated Press |
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 02, 2009 shows a Palestinian man reading the Qur'an, Islam’s holy book, as he sits in front of his shop in the old city of Hebron, in the West Bank. From the modernist city of Asmara to the Palaeolithic caves in Germany, 34 sites around the world, sometimes sensitive, such as Hebron, hope to integrate the Unesco World Heritage List, whose Ad Hoc Committee meets from 2 to 12 July in Cracow (Poland). The old town of Hebron is in the list. (AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 08, 2017 shows a Palestinian man sitting in the old city of the West Bank city of Hebron. From the modernist city of Asmara to the Palaeolithic caves in Germany, 34 sites around the world, sometimes sensitive, such as Hebron, hope to integrate the Unesco World Heritage List, whose Ad Hoc Committee meets from 2 to 12 July in Cracow (Poland). The old town of Hebron is in the list. (AFP)
2 photos

WARSAW: UNESCO on Friday declared the Old City of Hebron an endangered world heritage site, sparking outrage from Israel in a new spat at the international body.
Meeting in Poland, the UN’s cultural arm voted 12 to three — with six abstentions — to give heritage status to Hebron’s Old City in the occupied West Bank, which is home to more than 200,000 Palestinians and a few hundred Israeli settlers.
“Just inscribed on @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List & World Heritage in Danger List: Hebron/Al-Khalil Old Town,” the organization said on its official Twitter feed.
Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon immediately denounced the decision as “a moral blot,” saying it denied Jewish history in the city.
“This irrelevant organization promotes FAKE HISTORY. Shame on @UNESCO,” he wrote on Twitter after the decision taken in a secret ballot by the World Heritage Committee as it met in Krakow.
Brought by the Palestinians, the resolution declared Hebron’s Old City, including areas where settlers live, to be an area of outstanding universal value.
The resolution was fast-tracked on the basis that the site was under threat, with the Palestinians accusing Israel of an “alarming” number of violations, including vandalism and damage to properties.
The Palestinian foreign ministry called the decision made by UNESCO despite US and Israeli opposition a “success” for Palestinian diplomacy
Hebron claims to be one of the oldest cities in the world, dating from the Chalcolithic period or more than 3,000 years BC, the UNESCO resolution said.
At various times it has been conquered by Romans, Jews, Crusaders and Mamluks.
The city is home to the imposing Tomb of the Patriarchs, the resting place of key Biblical figures Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and one of the most important religious sites to Muslims and Jews alike.
Hebron is also a stark example of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The few hundred Israelis live closed off in several small settlements most of the world considers illegal, with Palestinians largely banned from entering and using nearby streets.
Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war in a move considered illegal by the United Nations.
The Israelis living in Hebron are protected by hundreds of Israeli soldiers, with Palestinians saying the settlements makes their lives impossible.

WARSAW: UNESCO on Friday declared the Old City of Hebron an endangered world heritage site, sparking outrage from Israel in a new spat at the international body.
Meeting in Poland, the UN’s cultural arm voted 12 to three — with six abstentions — to give heritage status to Hebron’s Old City in the occupied West Bank, which is home to more than 200,000 Palestinians and a few hundred Israeli settlers.
“Just inscribed on @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List & World Heritage in Danger List: Hebron/Al-Khalil Old Town,” the organization said on its official Twitter feed.
Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon immediately denounced the decision as “a moral blot,” saying it denied Jewish history in the city.
“This irrelevant organization promotes FAKE HISTORY. Shame on @UNESCO,” he wrote on Twitter after the decision taken in a secret ballot by the World Heritage Committee as it met in Krakow.
Brought by the Palestinians, the resolution declared Hebron’s Old City, including areas where settlers live, to be an area of outstanding universal value.
The resolution was fast-tracked on the basis that the site was under threat, with the Palestinians accusing Israel of an “alarming” number of violations, including vandalism and damage to properties.
The Palestinian foreign ministry called the decision made by UNESCO despite US and Israeli opposition a “success” for Palestinian diplomacy
Hebron claims to be one of the oldest cities in the world, dating from the Chalcolithic period or more than 3,000 years BC, the UNESCO resolution said.
At various times it has been conquered by Romans, Jews, Crusaders and Mamluks.
The city is home to the imposing Tomb of the Patriarchs, the resting place of key Biblical figures Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and one of the most important religious sites to Muslims and Jews alike.
Hebron is also a stark example of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The few hundred Israelis live closed off in several small settlements most of the world considers illegal, with Palestinians largely banned from entering and using nearby streets.
Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war in a move considered illegal by the United Nations.
The Israelis living in Hebron are protected by hundreds of Israeli soldiers, with Palestinians saying the settlements makes their lives impossible.

Tags: UNESCO Hebron heritage Israel Palestinian

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Update

UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list

WARSAW: UNESCO on Friday declared the Old City of Hebron an endangered world heritage site,...

Egypt military says 26 soldiers killed or wounded in Sinai attacks

CAIRO: Twenty-six Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded on Friday in attacks on several...

UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list
Egypt military says 26 soldiers killed or wounded in Sinai attacks
Qatar's rejection of demands means it continues to be a threat to security, says Anti-Terror Quartet
US ready to work with Russia on Syria ‘no-fly zones’
Qatar isolation ‘helped Haftar liberate Benghazi’
In phone call with Russian FM, Egypt's top diplomat affirms terror raps against Qatar
Latest News
VIDEO: Bride dies in helicopter crash on way to church
10 views
Explosions in sky as Pyongyang celebrates ICBM launch
26 views
Trump, Putin in first handshake at G20 summit
40 views
Update
UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list
47 views
VIDEO: TV crew films alligator next to crashed plane and pilot’s body
138 views
Egypt military says 26 soldiers killed or wounded in Sinai attacks
215 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR