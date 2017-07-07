  • Search form

  VIDEO: Bride dies in helicopter crash on way to church

VIDEO: Bride dies in helicopter crash on way to church

Arab News
Brazilian bride, Rosemere do Nascimento Silva sits with her brother Silvano Nascimento da Silva

JEDDAH: This image shows a beautiful bride-to-be heading to church in a helicopter with her brother – it was a dream-come-true.

Except that moments later the helicopter crashed, killing all four people onboard.

Brazilian bride, Rosemere do Nascimento Silva can be seen affectionately holding her brother’s (Silvano Nascimento da Silva) arm as they fly toward the church where her fiancé, Udirley Damasceno, 32, was waiting.

Wedding organizer Carlos Eduardo Batista told local media at the time of the crash: “All brides have a dream and hers was to arrive by helicopter to their wedding without anyone knowing.”

But moments later as the heavily pregnant photographer, Nayla Cristina Neves, turned the camera away from the passengers and pilot, to look out of the front window the alarms sound.

The pilot, Peterson Pinheiro, can be seen apparently leaning — or slumping — forward, then the helicopter crashes, and there is silence, through the now distorted image a red light can be seen flashing.

The crash happened in December, but the footage has now been released as part of the investigation.

Experts have suggested that the pilot can be seen making “possible mistakes.”

But investigators are also considering reports that the helicopter might have hit a tree as it flew through the thick fog.

The groom was left in a state of shock when he was informed of the tragic news by the pastor at the altar.

