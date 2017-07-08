KSRelief inspects progress against malnutrition in Shabwa

JEDDAH: A team from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has visited Nasab in Yemen’s Shabwa governorate to inspect progress made in the project to confront malnutrition.

The number of children under 5 years of age diagnosed with malnutrition in the targeted health facilities in Shabwa is 1,941, and the number of children under 5 years treated for acute malnutrition is 118.

The number of pregnant and lactating mothers with acute malnutrition treated at the health facilities in Nasab is 258.

KSRelief has provided insecticides and spraying machines to control desert locusts in order to prevent epidemics and maintain food security in the governorates of Hadramaut, Shabwa, Abyan, Dhala, Marib, Jawf and Mahra, in coordination with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Yemeni High Relief Committee, represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation.

KSRelief has supported water and environmental sanitation services, and provided drinking water and sanitation for vulnerable and displaced people in Yemen. The Center also recently distributed food aid in Abyan.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Abyan Gov. Abu Bakr Hussein lauded the Kingdom’s pivotal role in providing aid, as represented by KSRelief.

JEDDAH: A team from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has visited Nasab in Yemen’s Shabwa governorate to inspect progress made in the project to confront malnutrition.

The number of children under 5 years of age diagnosed with malnutrition in the targeted health facilities in Shabwa is 1,941, and the number of children under 5 years treated for acute malnutrition is 118.

The number of pregnant and lactating mothers with acute malnutrition treated at the health facilities in Nasab is 258.

KSRelief has provided insecticides and spraying machines to control desert locusts in order to prevent epidemics and maintain food security in the governorates of Hadramaut, Shabwa, Abyan, Dhala, Marib, Jawf and Mahra, in coordination with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Yemeni High Relief Committee, represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation.

KSRelief has supported water and environmental sanitation services, and provided drinking water and sanitation for vulnerable and displaced people in Yemen. The Center also recently distributed food aid in Abyan.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Abyan Gov. Abu Bakr Hussein lauded the Kingdom’s pivotal role in providing aid, as represented by KSRelief.