Jeddah Summer Festival expected to attract over 1m visitors

JEDDAH: Organizers of this year’s Jeddah Summer Festival, which opens on July 9 and continues for a month, expect more than 1 million visitors.

The opening of the festival will take place at Jungle Land Theme Park in Marsal Village on Al-Haramain Road.

Mazen bin Mohammed Batterjee, vice president of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), said that 50,000 visitors are expected per day.

He said this year, there is a new version of the festival, which is the largest tourism and marketing annual event in Jeddah in conjunction with the summer holidays.

Tourism is an important pillar that contributes to diversifying sources of income and enhances Jeddah’s status on the tourist map, both locally and regionally, he explained.

The festival will include tourism, entertainment, cultural programs, competitions, sports, visual shows, plays for children and families, folkloric shows and dance, a Chinese circus and cultural plays organized by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) at their premises.

Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan, the secretary-general of the JCCI, said this year the festival will bring hundreds of major activities and will gives away thousands of gifts in addition to the shopping experience. Prizes will amount to SR2 million ($533,305), including four luxury cars.

JEDDAH: Organizers of this year’s Jeddah Summer Festival, which opens on July 9 and continues for a month, expect more than 1 million visitors.

The opening of the festival will take place at Jungle Land Theme Park in Marsal Village on Al-Haramain Road.

Mazen bin Mohammed Batterjee, vice president of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), said that 50,000 visitors are expected per day.

He said this year, there is a new version of the festival, which is the largest tourism and marketing annual event in Jeddah in conjunction with the summer holidays.

Tourism is an important pillar that contributes to diversifying sources of income and enhances Jeddah’s status on the tourist map, both locally and regionally, he explained.

The festival will include tourism, entertainment, cultural programs, competitions, sports, visual shows, plays for children and families, folkloric shows and dance, a Chinese circus and cultural plays organized by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) at their premises.

Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan, the secretary-general of the JCCI, said this year the festival will bring hundreds of major activities and will gives away thousands of gifts in addition to the shopping experience. Prizes will amount to SR2 million ($533,305), including four luxury cars.