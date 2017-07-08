  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics treat 3,464 Syrians at Zaatari camp

Arab News
A boy is treated by a physician at a medical center run by the Specialized Saudi Clinics at Zaatari camp in Jordan. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Specialized Saudi Clinics treated 3,464 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in northern Jordan during their 235th working week.
The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Bader bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said combating diseases and raising public health levels are among the most important projects of the campaign, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The campaign aims to achieve the highest level of humanitarian care including all medical, educational, food, shelter, social necessities.
The organization, through its various programs, had proved it was able to deal with difficult and urgent cases with advanced equipment and well-trained staff.
