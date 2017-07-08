  • Search form

8 bodies pulled from the rubble in Italy building collapse

Firefighters throw away the debris of a collapsed building on the binaries of the railway after two floors collapsed in a small four-storey building in Torre Annunziata, a town near the Italian city of Naples, on July 7, 2017. Eight people were missing after the accident. The incident happened in Torre Annunziata at the foot of the volcano Mount Vesuvius. (AFP)
MILAN: Italian firefighters say eight bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a five-story apartment building that partially collapsed in a seaside town south of Naples.
The work of digging through the debris for victims ended Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after the residential building along a railway line suddenly collapsed. About 80 firefighters worked through the night with diggers, drills and by hand to locate the victims.
The cause remained under investigation, but authorities say it may be linked to renovation work on the building, located along the Naples-Salerno railway line in the town of Torre Annunziata.
Witnesses said there was no explosion before the collapse but that a train had just passed by. The Italian railway said vibrations from the train have no impact on adjacent buildings.
