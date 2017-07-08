  • Search form

  • Lifestyle
  • Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

Lifestyle

Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

Associated Press |
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2017. (REUTERS)
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y.: Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.
Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa (mass-ah-PEEK’-wah) home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.
Police say the 39-year-old homeowner explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.
He’s been arrested on a fireworks possession charge and is awaiting arraignment.
