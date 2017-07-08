  • Search form

Offbeat

Emma Stone’s male co-stars helped her get equal pay

AP
Emma Stone
LOS ANGELES: Emma Stone said that male co-stars have taken pay cuts to ensure she received equal pay on films.
Speaking to tennis great Billie Jean King in an interview published Thursday, Stone said the gesture to match has impacted what she has able to ask for in the future.
The Oscar-winner portrays King in the upcoming film “Battle of the Sexes” about the 1973 match against Bobby Riggs.
Stone has spoken about the gender pay gap in Hollywood before, as have big screen stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson.
Her experience is not universal, though.
Stone’s co-star Andrea Riseborough said she has not had the same experience and has been paid less than male co-stars even when she has asked for a raise.
