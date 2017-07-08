Nissan partners with OSN to bring Champions Trophy highlights to Middle East

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Champion’s Trophy 2017 in England and Wales came to a thrilling conclusion on June 18 with a final played between fierce rivals Pakistan and India.

It was a showdown that met with huge approval in the Middle East, where both teams enjoy massive support.

Nissan, as the sole global automotive sponsor of the ICC one-day international (ODI) competition, partnered with OSN, the exclusive ICC Champions Trophy 2017 broadcaster, to showcase live, in-game highlights.

Through this initiative, Nissan granted free access in the region to video highlights of all the games of the ICC 2017 Champions Trophy 2017.

It was an initiative that met with the approval of legions of cricket fans in the Middle East. A quarter of a million cricket fans across the region experienced condensed exciting content every hour of every game through a period of 18 days.

Nissan’s sponsorship of the ICC is part of a long-term commitment to cricket.

“We know that many Nissan owners in the Middle East love their test match and ODI cricket, so our sponsorship of the ICC makes perfect sense,” said Fadi Ghosn, Nissan Middle East chief marketing officer. “However, our partnership with OSN and the resulting co-branded micro site really took things to another level, allowing cricket fans to access the best of the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 virtually as it happened. The feedback we had from fans accessing the site was that they loved it.”

OSN SVP of Sport and Sports Production Andy Warkman said: “OSN is the home of cricket in the region and our partnership with Nissan enhanced our coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Not only could OSN subscribers enjoy the live matches on OSN Sports Cricket HD and streamed on OSN Play, together with Nissan we made the live in-match highlights available to the region for free on a micro site.

Nissan was also part of OSN’s live studio shows where Nissan was integrated into our augmented reality graphics. This was truly a 360 degree sponsorship and we are very proud of what OSN and Nissan have both put together.”

