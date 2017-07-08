YORK offers innovative energy-efficient solutions

The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) regulations emphasize on energy efficiency and the importance of using quality electrical products. Among the companies that apply SASO’s regulations and offer energy-efficient products is Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK). It provides innovative energy-efficient solutions, contributing to a decrease in electricity bills through smart air conditioning technologies.

YORK is recognized for its biggest aftermarket team across the Middle East as the company believes that periodical and precautionary maintenance contributes to energy efficiency.

“We are constantly developing our products with the latest technologies in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, to meet the international standards and ensure energy efficiency. We are also enhancing our aftermarket services through a professional and highly qualified team of engineers and technicians. And one of our most important business features is applying the regulations of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO),” said Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Al-Salem Johnson Controls.

The company’s aftermarket team consists of 1,200 technicians, engineers and administration members, supported by a huge fleet of service vans across major cities in the Kingdom. The team has achieved great success, answering all customers’ requirements within a maximum time of 72 hours.

The strategy of Al-Salem Johnson Controls is to develop its customer care call center, where it ensures that calls are received within three rings. The company recently scored a customer satisfaction rating of 95 percent.

For better results and enhanced services, the company has linked its customer care center with the aftermarket department. This has resulted in a smooth flow of work between the two departments as maintenance requests received at the customer care center are immediately transferred to the aftermarket department. It will then be marked on the technician’s calendar.

All these policies have resulted in a high level of customer satisfaction, as confirmed in a survey by You-Gov, an international Internet-based market research firm.

Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) successfully overcame challenges during 2016, recording a 50 percent sale on residential units in comparison to 2015. It also doubled its sales of split ACs during the same period.

The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) regulations emphasize on energy efficiency and the importance of using quality electrical products. Among the companies that apply SASO’s regulations and offer energy-efficient products is Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK). It provides innovative energy-efficient solutions, contributing to a decrease in electricity bills through smart air conditioning technologies.

YORK is recognized for its biggest aftermarket team across the Middle East as the company believes that periodical and precautionary maintenance contributes to energy efficiency.

“We are constantly developing our products with the latest technologies in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, to meet the international standards and ensure energy efficiency. We are also enhancing our aftermarket services through a professional and highly qualified team of engineers and technicians. And one of our most important business features is applying the regulations of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO),” said Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Al-Salem Johnson Controls.

The company’s aftermarket team consists of 1,200 technicians, engineers and administration members, supported by a huge fleet of service vans across major cities in the Kingdom. The team has achieved great success, answering all customers’ requirements within a maximum time of 72 hours.

The strategy of Al-Salem Johnson Controls is to develop its customer care call center, where it ensures that calls are received within three rings. The company recently scored a customer satisfaction rating of 95 percent.

For better results and enhanced services, the company has linked its customer care center with the aftermarket department. This has resulted in a smooth flow of work between the two departments as maintenance requests received at the customer care center are immediately transferred to the aftermarket department. It will then be marked on the technician’s calendar.

All these policies have resulted in a high level of customer satisfaction, as confirmed in a survey by You-Gov, an international Internet-based market research firm.

Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) successfully overcame challenges during 2016, recording a 50 percent sale on residential units in comparison to 2015. It also doubled its sales of split ACs during the same period.