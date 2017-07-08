BMG business forum to focus on Saudi Vision 2030

Basil Al-Ghalayini, CEO of BMG Financial Group, has confirmed that BMG will host the first major international business conference focused on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 — the brainchild of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — at Cambridge University in the UK on Sunday and Monday.

Al-Ghalayini said: “BMG’s annual business forum provides a platform for business leaders to interact on matters related to exploring Saudi Vision 2030, and the opportunities it holds for UK businesses including: key high growth sectors in the Saudi economy, conversion and listing family businesses via the newly launched Nomu market, and wealth creation advice.”

This conference forms part of BMG’s summer retreat which commences with a concert on Sunday evening, in Cambridge, UK.

The concert, in aid of Syria Relief, aims to bridge East and West through music. In the historic surrounds of King’s College chapel, Riyad Nicolas will perform both eastern and western classical music.

The retreat is rounded off with a friendly polo match between Saudi and British teams captained by Prince William. The BMG GCC Polo Cup was born of a conversation between Prince Charles and Al-Ghalayini in the 90s. On realizing a need for more cultural and sporting interaction between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, Al-Ghalayini took it upon himself to create a platform on which this could take place, whilst simultaneously supporting noble causes.

Underlying the whole event is charitable giving. As well as Syria Relief and Prince William’s charities, the summer retreat supports BMG Foundation’s key charitable initiatives — BMG Foundation’s safe driving, water conservation and health awareness campaigns.

BMG Foundation has been bridging East and West through sport, music and art for over 20 years. In a world that constantly reminds us of our differences and what sets us apart, the vision of BMG Foundation is to transcend differences through the common language of culture.

