  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Motoring

Jaguar unleashes its ‘Project 8’

ARAB NEWS |
The XE SV Project 8: Only 300 will be built.
The latest Jaguar creation, dubbed the XE SV Project 8, is its most extreme performance car ever.
The car appeared in prototype for testing at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, and will be fully revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Only 300 examples of the Project 8 will be built, all by hand.
It borrows the eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive and five-liter supercharged V8 powertrain from the F-Type SVR, but sees power rise to 592 brake horsepower from 567.
Jaguar claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a 200 mph top speed.
The latest XE was built by Jaguar’s special operations. Managing Director John Edwards said of the project: “The designers and engineers at special operations are always coming up with wild, crazy ideas. And the idea of the most powerful, extreme road-going Jaguar saloon ever seemed to be the craziest and the best right now. Once that is decided, then the XE makes sense, because it’s our most agile saloon and has the aluminum platform.”
The latest Jaguar creation, dubbed the XE SV Project 8, is its most extreme performance car ever.
The car appeared in prototype for testing at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, and will be fully revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Only 300 examples of the Project 8 will be built, all by hand.
It borrows the eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive and five-liter supercharged V8 powertrain from the F-Type SVR, but sees power rise to 592 brake horsepower from 567.
Jaguar claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a 200 mph top speed.
The latest XE was built by Jaguar’s special operations. Managing Director John Edwards said of the project: “The designers and engineers at special operations are always coming up with wild, crazy ideas. And the idea of the most powerful, extreme road-going Jaguar saloon ever seemed to be the craziest and the best right now. Once that is decided, then the XE makes sense, because it’s our most agile saloon and has the aluminum platform.”

Comments

MORE FROM Motoring

High-octane Goodwood Festival celebrates game changers

The 25th annual Goodwood “Festival of Speed” for motoring enthusiasts was held from June 29 to...

VW adopts 48-volt mild hybrid for new model

• Volkswagen (VW) is adopting 48-volt mild hybrid to help fuel efficiency as diesel faces a...

High-octane Goodwood Festival celebrates game changers
VW adopts 48-volt mild hybrid for new model
Jaguar unleashes its ‘Project 8’
Evolution, not revolution at McLaren
London ‘supercar season’ eases into gear as Arab visitors flock to UK capital
2018 Jeep Compass impresses in Portugal launch
Latest News
Saudi Arabia determined to face whoever dares harm its stability, security: King Salman
478 views
WHO chief thanks King Salman for anti-cholera funding
109 views
Saudi customs officers thwart smuggling of 160,000 narcotic pills
309 views
King Khalid Foundation eyes wider contribution to Kingdom’s GDP by 2030
89 views
Combating terror on Organization of Islamic Cooperation agenda
54 views
Two Saudi security officers injured in Qatif attack
310 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR