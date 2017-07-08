Jaguar unleashes its ‘Project 8’

The latest Jaguar creation, dubbed the XE SV Project 8, is its most extreme performance car ever.

The car appeared in prototype for testing at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, and will be fully revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Only 300 examples of the Project 8 will be built, all by hand.

It borrows the eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive and five-liter supercharged V8 powertrain from the F-Type SVR, but sees power rise to 592 brake horsepower from 567.

Jaguar claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a 200 mph top speed.

The latest XE was built by Jaguar’s special operations. Managing Director John Edwards said of the project: “The designers and engineers at special operations are always coming up with wild, crazy ideas. And the idea of the most powerful, extreme road-going Jaguar saloon ever seemed to be the craziest and the best right now. Once that is decided, then the XE makes sense, because it’s our most agile saloon and has the aluminum platform.”

The latest Jaguar creation, dubbed the XE SV Project 8, is its most extreme performance car ever.

The car appeared in prototype for testing at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, and will be fully revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Only 300 examples of the Project 8 will be built, all by hand.

It borrows the eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive and five-liter supercharged V8 powertrain from the F-Type SVR, but sees power rise to 592 brake horsepower from 567.

Jaguar claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a 200 mph top speed.

The latest XE was built by Jaguar’s special operations. Managing Director John Edwards said of the project: “The designers and engineers at special operations are always coming up with wild, crazy ideas. And the idea of the most powerful, extreme road-going Jaguar saloon ever seemed to be the craziest and the best right now. Once that is decided, then the XE makes sense, because it’s our most agile saloon and has the aluminum platform.”