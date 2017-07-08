  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Motoring

VW adopts 48-volt mild hybrid for new model

ARAB NEWS |
Golf size mild-hybrid cars next from VW.
Safety first when buying a used car.
2 photos
• Volkswagen (VW) is adopting 48-volt mild hybrid to help fuel efficiency as diesel faces a consumer backlash because of its nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions. Other companies, such as Renault, are following suit in their latest models. The first VW model to adopt the new technology will be a Golf-size vehicle and other models are likely to follow. VW Group is looking for alternatives to diesels as several cities plan to ban the power train to reduce the level of smog-causing NOx in the air. The backlash against diesel has intensified since VW admitted in 2015 that it has exceeded global emissions testing and sold cars that produced NOx that violated government standards in several countries. VW Group has had to recall more than 11 million vehicles worldwide to fix the problem.
•Price, the cost of insurance and whether a car is cheap to run are the top three selling points when young drivers buy their first car — way ahead of safety considerations. But road safety experts warned parents buying their child their first second-hand car as a rite of passage toward independent mobility: “Do not buy the oldest or cheapest car you can find.” It is particularly important as younger drivers are most likely to have an accident in the first few months rather than years after passing their driving test, it said. Instead, young drivers and their parents should look for used cars fitted as standard with “life-saver” Electronic Stability Control (ESC) which can reduce fatalities by up to 40 percent, and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) which can reduce crashes by a quarter.
• McLaren Automotive has accelerated to its fourth consecutive year of profitability boosted by record global sales. The UK-based car maker spun out of the legendary racing marque sold a record 3,286 cars last year, almost double the number it sold in 2015. Pre-tax profits at McLaren moved up a few gears to £9.2 million ($11.88 million) in 2016 — 41 percent higher than the £5.4million reported the previous year. Profits were still behind the record £14.9 million announced in 2014. However, McLaren, which is investing heavily in new cars and technology, posted record revenues of £649.8 million, a 30 percent increase from £450.6 million. This pushed operating profit to a record £65.8 million — a near trebling of the £23.5 million recorded in 2015.
• Volkswagen (VW) is adopting 48-volt mild hybrid to help fuel efficiency as diesel faces a consumer backlash because of its nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions. Other companies, such as Renault, are following suit in their latest models. The first VW model to adopt the new technology will be a Golf-size vehicle and other models are likely to follow. VW Group is looking for alternatives to diesels as several cities plan to ban the power train to reduce the level of smog-causing NOx in the air. The backlash against diesel has intensified since VW admitted in 2015 that it has exceeded global emissions testing and sold cars that produced NOx that violated government standards in several countries. VW Group has had to recall more than 11 million vehicles worldwide to fix the problem.
•Price, the cost of insurance and whether a car is cheap to run are the top three selling points when young drivers buy their first car — way ahead of safety considerations. But road safety experts warned parents buying their child their first second-hand car as a rite of passage toward independent mobility: “Do not buy the oldest or cheapest car you can find.” It is particularly important as younger drivers are most likely to have an accident in the first few months rather than years after passing their driving test, it said. Instead, young drivers and their parents should look for used cars fitted as standard with “life-saver” Electronic Stability Control (ESC) which can reduce fatalities by up to 40 percent, and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) which can reduce crashes by a quarter.
• McLaren Automotive has accelerated to its fourth consecutive year of profitability boosted by record global sales. The UK-based car maker spun out of the legendary racing marque sold a record 3,286 cars last year, almost double the number it sold in 2015. Pre-tax profits at McLaren moved up a few gears to £9.2 million ($11.88 million) in 2016 — 41 percent higher than the £5.4million reported the previous year. Profits were still behind the record £14.9 million announced in 2014. However, McLaren, which is investing heavily in new cars and technology, posted record revenues of £649.8 million, a 30 percent increase from £450.6 million. This pushed operating profit to a record £65.8 million — a near trebling of the £23.5 million recorded in 2015.

Comments

MORE FROM Motoring

High-octane Goodwood Festival celebrates game changers

The 25th annual Goodwood “Festival of Speed” for motoring enthusiasts was held from June 29 to...

VW adopts 48-volt mild hybrid for new model

• Volkswagen (VW) is adopting 48-volt mild hybrid to help fuel efficiency as diesel faces a...

High-octane Goodwood Festival celebrates game changers
VW adopts 48-volt mild hybrid for new model
Jaguar unleashes its ‘Project 8’
Evolution, not revolution at McLaren
London ‘supercar season’ eases into gear as Arab visitors flock to UK capital
2018 Jeep Compass impresses in Portugal launch
Latest News
Saudi Arabia determined to face whoever dares harm its stability, security: King Salman
478 views
WHO chief thanks King Salman for anti-cholera funding
109 views
Saudi customs officers thwart smuggling of 160,000 narcotic pills
309 views
King Khalid Foundation eyes wider contribution to Kingdom’s GDP by 2030
89 views
Combating terror on Organization of Islamic Cooperation agenda
54 views
Two Saudi security officers injured in Qatif attack
310 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR