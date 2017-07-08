Two Saudi security officers injured in Qatif attack

JEDDAH: A security patrol came under attack early Saturday morning while carrying out its duties to maintain security in Al-Nasra neighborhood in Qatif.

The Interior Ministry’s security spokesman, Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, said a patrol was targeted early Saturday morning by an explosive device while passing a building that is under construction in Al-Nasra.

The attack led to the injury of two policemen who were transferred to a hospital for treatment. Security forces started an investigation into the terrorist attack.

This is the third such attack in one week. Two security patrols were hit by explosives in Al-Musawara district in Qatif governorate, resulting in the martyrdom of two police officers and the injury of eight others in two incidents on July 4 and 6.

Al-Musawara is a district in Awamiyah which the Saudi government has slated for development. It contains many abandoned houses which terrorists use for their hideouts.

As part of the project, many dilapidated and abandoned houses had to be demolished. The narrow alleyways that led into the area posed immense risks to residents, and abandoned and destroyed houses became obstacles to providing better civic services for the area’s residents.

King Salman received cables of condolences from the leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the UAE and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in which they expressed strong condemnation of the terrorist attack.

Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam strongly condemned the attack, stressing that terrorism has become a threat to everyone, which necessitates joining forces and at all levels to confront this danger.

He also expressed his sincere condolences to the leadership, government and people of Saudi Arabia and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

