Combating terror on Organization of Islamic Cooperation agenda

JEDDAH: The capital of Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan, will host the 44th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on July 10 and 11.

Tariq Ali Bakhit, OIC spokesman, indicated that the two-day conference will be concluded with the adoption of the Abidjan Declaration. The foreign ministers will discuss several issues, the most salient of which relate to the Palestinian cause, the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, as well as issues of Muslim communities in non-member countries, especially Myanmar.

Bakhit said the conference will discuss resolutions on combating terrorism and extremism, disarmament, combating Islamophobia, and humanitarian, economic, scientific, cultural and social issues.

