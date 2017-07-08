Saudi customs officers thwart smuggling of 160,000 narcotic pills

JEDDAH: Saudi Customs officers have thwarted the attempted smuggling of 160,000 narcotic tablets via Madinah and Yanbu airports.

In Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, Customs officers thwarted two attempts to smuggle into the Kingdom a total of 143,025 Captagon tablets.

Faisal Al-Dabagh, general director of customs at the airport, said in both attempts, the pills were hidden in the lower part of a candy box in a suitcase.

Customs officers at Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Yanbu governorate stopped the entry of 17,023 tablets found in a suitcase.

Saad Al-Baqmi, general director of Customs at the airport, said the pills were found in a wooden box that was wrapped and covered in cloth.