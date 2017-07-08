  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • King Khalid Foundation eyes wider contribution to Kingdom’s GDP by 2030

Saudi Arabia

King Khalid Foundation eyes wider contribution to Kingdom’s GDP by 2030

ARAB NEWS |
RIYADH: Princess Banderi bint Abdulrahman Al-Faisal, director general of the King Khalid Foundation (KKF), has announced plans to assist Saudi Arabia in boosting the nonprofit sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) at 5 percent by 2030.
According to the latest government statistics, the non-profit sector accounts for less than 1 percent of GDP.
“The sector has witnessed tremendous changes in the last decade, and is now ready to join forces with other public and private sectors and achieve both the Kingdom’s development and 2030 Vision,” Princess Banderi said in a statement. She called upon nonprofit entities to focus “on sustainability and impact, not on cash handouts and charity.”
She said that the KKF plays a major role by directing its efforts toward building the capacities of local NGOs and attempting to change prevailing mindsets. She added: “We aim to help cultivate and scale the country’s fledgling non-profit sector to meet national challenges and lobby for socioeconomic change. While there is still much work to be done, change is underway.”
To address non-profit sector challenges, the foundation has created various initiatives. Last year, the KKF teamed up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fund “Shaghaf,” the Saudi Philanthropic Fellowship Program.
Shaghaf, meaning “passion,” kicked off by placing 10 young Saudis in a two-year program with an NGO in the Kingdom, a summer course at New York’s Columbia University and an internship at the Gates Foundation. The princess hoped that the professional skills gained from the project will aid in building a solid strategic infrastructure for the non-profit sector.
Referring to the services rendered by the foundation, Princess Banderi hailed the efforts of the KKF to influence decision-makers, referring to the Council of Ministers that passed the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Law in 2013. “The law was triggered by the KKF as we have an internal unit that focuses on evidence-based policymaking to influence decision-makers,” added the princess.
The KKF is a major Saudi charitable organization established by family members of the late King Khalid, who ruled the country from 1975 to 1982.
Since its establishment, the foundation has developed and implemented a number of social and economic development and research projects, and has awarded millions of riyals in grant and award money.
RIYADH: Princess Banderi bint Abdulrahman Al-Faisal, director general of the King Khalid Foundation (KKF), has announced plans to assist Saudi Arabia in boosting the nonprofit sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) at 5 percent by 2030.
According to the latest government statistics, the non-profit sector accounts for less than 1 percent of GDP.
“The sector has witnessed tremendous changes in the last decade, and is now ready to join forces with other public and private sectors and achieve both the Kingdom’s development and 2030 Vision,” Princess Banderi said in a statement. She called upon nonprofit entities to focus “on sustainability and impact, not on cash handouts and charity.”
She said that the KKF plays a major role by directing its efforts toward building the capacities of local NGOs and attempting to change prevailing mindsets. She added: “We aim to help cultivate and scale the country’s fledgling non-profit sector to meet national challenges and lobby for socioeconomic change. While there is still much work to be done, change is underway.”
To address non-profit sector challenges, the foundation has created various initiatives. Last year, the KKF teamed up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fund “Shaghaf,” the Saudi Philanthropic Fellowship Program.
Shaghaf, meaning “passion,” kicked off by placing 10 young Saudis in a two-year program with an NGO in the Kingdom, a summer course at New York’s Columbia University and an internship at the Gates Foundation. The princess hoped that the professional skills gained from the project will aid in building a solid strategic infrastructure for the non-profit sector.
Referring to the services rendered by the foundation, Princess Banderi hailed the efforts of the KKF to influence decision-makers, referring to the Council of Ministers that passed the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Law in 2013. “The law was triggered by the KKF as we have an internal unit that focuses on evidence-based policymaking to influence decision-makers,” added the princess.
The KKF is a major Saudi charitable organization established by family members of the late King Khalid, who ruled the country from 1975 to 1982.
Since its establishment, the foundation has developed and implemented a number of social and economic development and research projects, and has awarded millions of riyals in grant and award money.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia determined to face whoever dares harm its stability, security: King Salman

JEDDAH: King Salman on Saturday vowed to punish those who dare to harm Saudi Arabia, the Saudi...

WHO chief thanks King Salman for anti-cholera funding

JEDDAH: The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...

Saudi Arabia determined to face whoever dares harm its stability, security: King Salman
WHO chief thanks King Salman for anti-cholera funding
Saudi customs officers thwart smuggling of 160,000 narcotic pills
King Khalid Foundation eyes wider contribution to Kingdom’s GDP by 2030
Combating terror on Organization of Islamic Cooperation agenda
Two Saudi security officers injured in Qatif attack
Latest News
Erdogan threatens not to ratify Paris climate accord
Christopher Nolan didn’t know how famous Harry Styles was
Saudi Arabia determined to face whoever dares harm its stability, security: King Salman
529 views
WHO chief thanks King Salman for anti-cholera funding
116 views
Saudi customs officers thwart smuggling of 160,000 narcotic pills
322 views
King Khalid Foundation eyes wider contribution to Kingdom’s GDP by 2030
90 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR