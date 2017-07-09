  • Search form

  Barry Bonds gets plaque on Giants Wall of Fame

Barry Bonds gets plaque on Giants Wall of Fame

MICHAEL WAGAMAN | AP |
Former San Francisco Giants baseball player Barry Bonds. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Giants honored home run king Barry Bonds with the unveiling of a plaque bearing his likeness on the team’s Wall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony Saturday.
Nearly 1,000 fans lined up behind barricades not far from the player’s entrance at AT&T Park to witness the 40-minute ceremony honoring the seven-time NL All-Star. Several of Bonds’ former teammates were on hand, as was Giants manager Bruce Bochy, along with Hall of Famers Willie McCovey and Willie Mays, who is Bonds’ godfather.
With his mother Pat along with his three children seated on stage nearby, Bonds joined former Giants owner Peter Magowan and current Chief Executive Officer Larry Bear in the unveiling of the plaque which features Bonds’ face in the middle flanked by action shots of him on either side.
Bonds, dressed in a dark-colored suit with a white shirt and grey tie, thanked ownership and fans and spoke of his excitement over signing with the Giants in 1992 — the same team his father Bobby and Mays played for.
Bonds hit 762 home runs during his 22-year career with the Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.
MOST POPULAR