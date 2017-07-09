  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Muslim leaders rally in Berlin against terrorism

World

Muslim leaders rally in Berlin against terrorism

AFP |
French-Jewish writer Marek Halter (R), Imam Hassen Chalghoumi (3d L) and other Imams, are seen during the start of a European tour to the sites of recent Islamist attacks, to remember the victims and condemn violence, in Champs-Elysees, Paris, France July 8, 2017. (REUTERS)
BERLIN: Around 30 Muslim leaders from across Europe gathered Sunday for a rally against terror in Berlin at the site of a deadly truck attack in December, claimed by the Daesh group.
The event, which attracted a few hundred participants, was part of a “March of Muslims Against Terrorism” by imams who set off by bus from Paris on Saturday.
The gathering in the German capital took place at the Breitscheidplatz square, where a Tunisian who had failed in his attempt to seek asylum plowed a hijacked lorry through crowds at a Christmas market, an attack that killed 12 people.
The Islamic leaders held a prayer for the victims, joined by local Muslim, Christian and Jewish representatives.
Imam Hocine Drouiche from the southern French city of Nimes was quoted by German media as saying that the event was meant to send a “message of fraternity against terrorism.”
The Lutheran bishop for the Berlin region, Markus Droege, praised the imams’ tour.
“Religion is the way of peace,” he said. “Violence, hatred and terror betray faith and betray God.”
A total of about 60 imams are meant to join the tour of European cities, taking in Brussels, Toulouse and Nice — which have all suffered deadly assaults by Islamic extremist assailants — before returning to Paris on Friday.
BERLIN: Around 30 Muslim leaders from across Europe gathered Sunday for a rally against terror in Berlin at the site of a deadly truck attack in December, claimed by the Daesh group.
The event, which attracted a few hundred participants, was part of a “March of Muslims Against Terrorism” by imams who set off by bus from Paris on Saturday.
The gathering in the German capital took place at the Breitscheidplatz square, where a Tunisian who had failed in his attempt to seek asylum plowed a hijacked lorry through crowds at a Christmas market, an attack that killed 12 people.
The Islamic leaders held a prayer for the victims, joined by local Muslim, Christian and Jewish representatives.
Imam Hocine Drouiche from the southern French city of Nimes was quoted by German media as saying that the event was meant to send a “message of fraternity against terrorism.”
The Lutheran bishop for the Berlin region, Markus Droege, praised the imams’ tour.
“Religion is the way of peace,” he said. “Violence, hatred and terror betray faith and betray God.”
A total of about 60 imams are meant to join the tour of European cities, taking in Brussels, Toulouse and Nice — which have all suffered deadly assaults by Islamic extremist assailants — before returning to Paris on Friday.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Muslim leaders rally in Berlin against terrorism

BERLIN: Around 30 Muslim leaders from across Europe gathered Sunday for a rally against terror in...

Brexit may never happen, says top Liberal Democrat Cable

LONDON: Britain’s scheduled exit from the European Union may never happen because its main...

Muslim leaders rally in Berlin against terrorism
Brexit may never happen, says top Liberal Democrat Cable
Fresh violence hits India’s Darjeeling hills, 2 killed
Trump, Asian allies seek counter to North Korean ‘menace’
Ghana eyes surfing to boost tourism numbers
Migrants once again drawn to deadly Spanish route to Europe
Latest News
Muslim leaders rally in Berlin against terrorism
British Muslim radio station says it broadcast 25 hours of Al-Qaeda lectures by ‘mistake’
32 views
Iraq PM declares victory in ‘liberated’ Mosul: office
289 views
Brexit may never happen, says top Liberal Democrat Cable
165 views
Fresh violence hits India’s Darjeeling hills, 2 killed
709 views
Chilling image captures woman suicide bomber clutching child, moments before death
6744 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR