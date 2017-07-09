  • Search form

Middle-East

Royal Jordanian lifts laptop ban on US flights

AP |
File photo of a Royal Jordanian jet airliner. (REUTERS)
AMMAN: Jordan’s national airline has joined other Middle Eastern countries in lifting a ban on laptops in airplane cabins after complying with US security guidelines.
Royal Jordanian said Sunday it has implemented “enhanced security measures” in line with US Department of Homeland Security requirements. The airline did not describe the new measures.
The US imposed the ban in March over concerns Islamic State fighters and other extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.
The ban banned laptops from airplane cabins on direct, US-bound flights from 10 cities in the Middle East and Turkey.
Royal Jordan operates 16 weekly non-stop flights to Chicago, New York and Detroit.
Several other airlines, including three based in the Gulf, have also lifted the ban in recent days.
Royal Jordanian lifts laptop ban on US flights

Royal Jordanian lifts laptop ban on US flights
Royal Jordanian lifts laptop ban on US flights
MOST POPULAR