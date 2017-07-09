England draws first blood in Test series against South Africa

LONDON: England beat South Africa by 211 runs to win the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

South Africa, set 331 to win, collapsed to 119 all out with more than a day to spare as England went 1-0 up in this four-match series and gave Joe Root a victory in his first Test as England captain.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali did the bulk of the damage with a Test-best return of six for 53 in a match where he took 10 wickets in total.

Root himself rescued England from a top-order collapse to make 190 in a first-innings total of 458.

South Africa could only manage 361 in reply as Ali took four for 59 on his way to completing the Test double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets.

England lost seven wickets in Sunday’s morning session after starting the fourth day on 119 for one.

But Jonny Bairstow’s 51 helped take England to 233 in their second innings.

That left the Proteas with a stiff chase and one that proved well beyond them.

The series continues at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge ground on Friday.

Brief scores

England 458 (J Root 190, M Ali 87, S Broad 57 no, B Stokes 56; M Morkel 4-115, V Philander 3-67, K Rabada 3-123) and 233 (A Cook 69, J Bairstow 51; K Maharaj 4-85, K Rabada 3-50, M Morkel 3-64) v South Africa 361 (T Bavuma 59, D Elgar 54, V Philander 52, Q de Kock 51; M Ali 4-59) and 119 (M Ali 6-53)

