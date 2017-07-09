  • Search form

  Egyptian singer Hani Shaker sues Israeli police over 'theft of Arab art'

Egyptian singer Hani Shaker sues Israeli police over 'theft of Arab art'

Hani Shaker
DAMMAM: Popular Egyptian singer and actor Hani Shaker has filed a complaint against the Israeli Embassy in Cairo, after Israel police used his photo and a short video of one of his songs in its recruitment campaign targeting Israeli-Arab residents.
Shaker, who said he was “surprised” by the campaign, immediately asked his lawyer to file a complaint to the Egyptian Public Prosecutor against the Israeli Embassy, according to Quds Press.
The 64-year-old singer told the PNN: “This is theft of Arab art, and an Israeli assault on it ... It is a despicable attempt to falsify the Arab consciousness.” He added: “This damages the reputation of Egyptian artists who support the Palestinians and their rights, including the rejection of all forms of normalization with Israel and which call for return rights to their owners.”
Israeli police recently launched a campaign to encourage Arab-Israelis to join the force. Shaker’s music was included in the advert.
His lawyer told Quds Press that he has started the procedure of filing a complaint against Israel, stressing that Shaker opposes normalizing ties with Israel.
The lawyer accused the Israeli police of trying to reach the hearts of the Arab residents in Israel through their love for Shaker, reported IMEMC News. The veteran singer, also known as the “Prince of Arab singing,” began his musical career at a very early age.
Shaker scored his first breakthrough hit in 1972 with his song “Heloua ya Dounia (It’s a Wonderful Life).
