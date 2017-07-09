Nancy Ajram closes Dbayeh International Festival

DAMMAM: Lebanese diva Nancy Ajram closed the Dbayeh International Festival 2017 on Saturday with a spectacular performance in the Waterfront City that was attended by thousands of music lovers and fans from across the region.

The three-day festival is considered to be one of the most joyous events celebrated by national and international artists in Dbayeh, located at the heart of the Lebanese coast.

An estimated 2,500 people attended each night.

Dressed in a shiny green and silver Elie Saab jumpsuit, Ajram entertained the audience through the night by singing an eclectic mix of her old and new songs, including her latest “Hassa Beek.”

Lebanese pan-Arab singer Melhem Zein was the other performer for the night.

Egyptian star Sherine Abdel Wahab opened the festival on Thursday while Armenian state dance ensemble “Barekamutyun” (Friendship) performed on the second day of the festival.

