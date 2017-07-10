Saudi university wins International Arch of Europe award for 2017

  • Search form

A picture from the University of Business & Technology in Jeddah's website shows the front of the university. (Courtesy of UBT)
JEDDAH: The University of Business and Technology (UBT) received the International Arch of Europe Award in the gold category at the 30th International Quality Conference held in Frankfurt, Germany.
Waem Tunse, vice dean of quality at UBT, said this award recognizes the university’s efforts in the areas of leadership, quality, innovation and organizational excellence.
JEDDAH: The University of Business and Technology (UBT) received the International Arch of Europe Award in the gold category at the 30th International Quality Conference held in Frankfurt, Germany.
Waem Tunse, vice dean of quality at UBT, said this award recognizes the university's efforts in the areas of leadership, quality, innovation and organizational excellence.

