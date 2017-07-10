  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Wall and graffiti paintings on display at Al-Kar Resort

ARAB NEWS |
Al-Kar Resort is one of the most popular city destinations for locals and tourists. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Artists have completed wall and graffiti paintings at the open theater of Al-Kar Resort, in a partnership agreement between the Taif Cultural and Arts Society and the Taif Investment and Tourism Co.
The director of culture and arts in Taif, Faisal Al-Khudaidi, confirmed the society is eager to highlight the talents and creative works of Taif’s youths by displaying their artwork and paintings at resorts and public places.
Artist Ali Kalakh said the project represents an opportunity for him to introduce his work to an audience under an official umbrella, adding that he has worked with the society for years, during which he displayed many of his works at festivals and other events.
