Saudi Arabia

Fetian Tent — a new feature for children at Souq Okaz

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
The 11th edition of the week-long cultural and heritage festival will open on Wednesday.

JEDDAH: The 11th Souq Okaz will introduce a number of new features, including the Fetian Tent for children.
The tent includes a children’s theater; Okaz Verbose to teach children standard official Arabic; and the Okaz Boys Council, which will introduce stories for narrators. The Okaz Merchant’s corner will educate children on the trade caravans, routes and methods of selling and buying at Souq Okaz.
Children can take part in the Okaz Children’s Studio, where they can have photos taken while wearing historical outfits. In another area, they can learn how to write and sculpt with wood. The tent also contains a small theater for television shows about the history of Souq Okaz, in addition to the Okaz Store, which contains items of art and souvenirs.
The souq will kick off on Wednesday under the patronage of King Salman, supervised by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

