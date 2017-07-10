Saudi clinics provide 2,276 prescriptions for Syrians at Zaatari camp

RIYADH: Specialized Saudi Clinics, which are part of the Saudi National Campaign, provided 2,276 prescriptions to Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in northern Jordan during their 235th working week, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mifalany, said they provide integrated health care services with quality medicines to treat acute and seasonal diseases.

