Saudi Arabia

Jeddah community shows solidarity with families of martyrs

Prince Bandar bin Nasser, chairman of the Supreme Committee of Pride and Honor for Martyrs and Maj. Gen. Saad Al-Qarni, commander of the Western Region army, inaugurate the festival in Jeddah.

JEDDAH: Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of interior, Jeddah Community Services on Saturday expressed their solidarity with the families of martyrs and paid tribute by holding Jeddah’s largest festival on Saudi armed forces and martyrs.
The event was attended by Prince Bandar bin Nasser, chairman of the Supreme Committee of Pride and Honor for Martyrs; Maj. Gen. Saad Al-Qarni, commander of the Western Region army; authorities and officials from the army, navy and Saudi Aramco; and more than 2,000 relatives of martyrs.
Prince Bandar said that the organization of such programs is only a small tribute to salute the soldiers who lost their lives defending the sovereignty of the nation and protecting the country.
Fahd Al-Samhan, chairman of the organizing committee, said: “It’s a small effort from us to say thank you for the sacrifice they made for the country, and we will continually remember them.”

