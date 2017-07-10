  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman approves plans to make public health policy a priority

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman. (SPA)
JEDDAH: King Salman has approved plans to make public health policy a priority, in ongoing efforts to combat and prevent ill health and the burden it places on the Kingdom’s resources.
The directive requires all government bodies to work together to achieve the objective.
The announcement was made by Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who thanked King Salman, adding that his approval reflected the leadership’s care for the health of the nation.
JEDDAH: King Salman has approved plans to make public health policy a priority, in ongoing efforts to combat and prevent ill health and the burden it places on the Kingdom’s resources.
The directive requires all government bodies to work together to achieve the objective.
The announcement was made by Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who thanked King Salman, adding that his approval reflected the leadership’s care for the health of the nation.

