Shell, Wallan Trading team up for Riyadh service center

Shell Saudi Arabia and Wallan Trading Company, the authorized dealer of Hyundai cars in the central region, have teamed up to open a new “Shell Fastlube” authorized service center for Wallan-Hyundai in Riyadh. The center is the second in an array of similar centers to be opened in Riyadh that will offer maintenance services for Hyundai and multi-brand cars in the central region.

“Shell Fastlube” service centers represent an extension of Wallan Trading Company — Hyundai “Quick Service” centers, which were set up to offer services to Hyundai cars in line with the company’s strategy to provide best after-sale services.

“Shell Fastlube” center is not just an oil change shop, but it is an integrated center that offers more than 12 free services. This cooperation between Hyundai’s authorized dealer and Shell Lubricants Saudi Arabia comes as an extension of the strategic relationship between the two parties, which binds them in many areas including the World Rally Championship (WRC), where both companies share the Hyundai World Rally Team that tops the WRC of this season.

Khalid Yassin, general manager at Shell Lubricants Saudi Arabia, said: “Shell Saudi Arabia is very keen to offer Shell Lubricants products, including Shell Helix HX5 15W40 AH and Shell Helix ULTRA AH with PurePlus and active cleansing technologies, which was designed based on Hyundai Motor Company specifications, to provide high protection and performance to improve engine durability. Shell Helix with PurePlus technology is the latest production of Shell, which was developed from natural gas.”

Fahad Wallan, deputy CEO of Wallan Trading Company, said: “Through ‘Shell Fastlube’ service centers, we will make sure to provide best service to our customers and owners of Hyundai cars. ‘Shell Fastlube’ service centers are equipped with the latest equipment to service Hyundai cars, and staffed with highly specialized and skilled technicians. These service centers represent the optimal outcome of partnership with Shell Lubricants Saudi Arabia, which mainly aims to offer the best service for Hyundai cars.”

He added: “Through running ‘Shell Fastlube’ service centers and using Hyundai genuine motor oils powered by Shell Helix, we can provide best aftermarket services to our customers.”

