  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Sting donates Swedish music prize money to Syrian, Afghan refugees

Offbeat

Sting donates Swedish music prize money to Syrian, Afghan refugees

AFP |
Sting
STOCKHOLM: British rock star Sting said on Monday he has donated the prize money from a prestigious Swedish music award to a non-profit project which helps young refugees in Sweden integrate through music.
Known for promoting human rights through his music, the 65-year-old singer and US jazz star Wayne Shorter in February won the 2017 Swedish Polar Music Prize, which awards each laureate 1 million kronor ($118,000).
“I was deeply honored to receive this year’s Swedish Polar Music Prize and now, I am delighted to donate the prize money to the Swedish youth initiative Songlines,” Sting said in a statement released on the project’s website.
“Music can help build bridges and this project highlights the vital role that music can play in providing young refugees the opportunity to connect with a new society,” he added.
The Songlines project involves young asylum seekers mostly from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Syria who have fled war and now stay at refugee shelters in Sweden. The project said it offers them musical activities to help them integrate into society.
“Music is a fantastic tool for integration! Through music, new friendships are formed and language skills are developed,” Julia Sandwall, national coordinator for Songlines, said in the statement. The project will spend the prize money on organizing music camps, arranging concerts and buying musical instruments for the young refugees.
Sting won international recognition as a member of the rock group The Police, which released its hit song “Roxanne” in 1979 and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” the following year.
The Polar Music Prize honors two laureates every year to “celebrate music in all its various forms” and “to break down musical boundaries by bringing together people from all the different worlds of music.”
STOCKHOLM: British rock star Sting said on Monday he has donated the prize money from a prestigious Swedish music award to a non-profit project which helps young refugees in Sweden integrate through music.
Known for promoting human rights through his music, the 65-year-old singer and US jazz star Wayne Shorter in February won the 2017 Swedish Polar Music Prize, which awards each laureate 1 million kronor ($118,000).
“I was deeply honored to receive this year’s Swedish Polar Music Prize and now, I am delighted to donate the prize money to the Swedish youth initiative Songlines,” Sting said in a statement released on the project’s website.
“Music can help build bridges and this project highlights the vital role that music can play in providing young refugees the opportunity to connect with a new society,” he added.
The Songlines project involves young asylum seekers mostly from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Syria who have fled war and now stay at refugee shelters in Sweden. The project said it offers them musical activities to help them integrate into society.
“Music is a fantastic tool for integration! Through music, new friendships are formed and language skills are developed,” Julia Sandwall, national coordinator for Songlines, said in the statement. The project will spend the prize money on organizing music camps, arranging concerts and buying musical instruments for the young refugees.
Sting won international recognition as a member of the rock group The Police, which released its hit song “Roxanne” in 1979 and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” the following year.
The Polar Music Prize honors two laureates every year to “celebrate music in all its various forms” and “to break down musical boundaries by bringing together people from all the different worlds of music.”

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Pakistani star Mahira Khan bedazzles Beirut

BEIRUT: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan won two awards at the 8th edition of the Beirut International...

‘Spider-Man’ casts a wide web to top box office

LOS ANGELES: “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sony’s newest addition to the growing library of summertime...

Pakistani star Mahira Khan bedazzles Beirut
‘Spider-Man’ casts a wide web to top box office
Jenner sisters’ label sold only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts
Sting donates Swedish music prize money to Syrian, Afghan refugees
Life behind bars gets new twist in empty Dutch prisons
No girls allowed: Japan’s men-only island gets UNESCO nod
Latest News
Cabinet welcomes selection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince
52 views
IDB chief calls for fight against poverty, unemployment among youths in member countries
8 views
One security man, two civilians injured in separate Qatif shootings
19 views
Half a ton of hashish, 63,000 Captagon pills seized
18 views
100 productive families will offer popular dishes to visitors at Souq Okaz
10 views
Update
Damning Indictment: CNN leaks show Qatar reneged on GCC commitments
3938 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR