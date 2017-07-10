  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Jenner sisters’ label sold only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts

Offbeat

Jenner sisters’ label sold only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts

AP |
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
LOS ANGELES: Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fashion label said Sunday it only sold two “vintage” T-shirts with late rapper’s Tupac Shakur image on them before pulling the items from the marketplace.
The Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Friday by a commercial photographer who shot the images on the shirts. The lawsuit by commercial photographer Michael Miller accused the Jenner sisters of using two images of Shakur without his permission.
The label’s statement said the shirts with Shakur’s image were obtained from a company that had a valid license to sell them. The Kylie + Kendall brand superimposed images of the Jenner sisters or other designs over photos of musicians, including Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. and Ozzy Osbourne. It called Miller’s lawsuit baseless.
“The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless,” the statement said. “There has been no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights.”
The shirts sold for $125 apiece, but they were pulled from the marketplace after Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, and B.I.G’s mother complained and the label apologized.
LOS ANGELES: Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fashion label said Sunday it only sold two “vintage” T-shirts with late rapper’s Tupac Shakur image on them before pulling the items from the marketplace.
The Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Friday by a commercial photographer who shot the images on the shirts. The lawsuit by commercial photographer Michael Miller accused the Jenner sisters of using two images of Shakur without his permission.
The label’s statement said the shirts with Shakur’s image were obtained from a company that had a valid license to sell them. The Kylie + Kendall brand superimposed images of the Jenner sisters or other designs over photos of musicians, including Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. and Ozzy Osbourne. It called Miller’s lawsuit baseless.
“The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless,” the statement said. “There has been no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights.”
The shirts sold for $125 apiece, but they were pulled from the marketplace after Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, and B.I.G’s mother complained and the label apologized.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Pakistani star Mahira Khan bedazzles Beirut

BEIRUT: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan won two awards at the 8th edition of the Beirut International...

‘Spider-Man’ casts a wide web to top box office

LOS ANGELES: “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sony’s newest addition to the growing library of summertime...

Pakistani star Mahira Khan bedazzles Beirut
‘Spider-Man’ casts a wide web to top box office
Jenner sisters’ label sold only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts
Sting donates Swedish music prize money to Syrian, Afghan refugees
Life behind bars gets new twist in empty Dutch prisons
No girls allowed: Japan’s men-only island gets UNESCO nod
Latest News
Cabinet welcomes selection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince
52 views
IDB chief calls for fight against poverty, unemployment among youths in member countries
8 views
One security man, two civilians injured in separate Qatif shootings
19 views
Half a ton of hashish, 63,000 Captagon pills seized
18 views
100 productive families will offer popular dishes to visitors at Souq Okaz
10 views
Update
Damning Indictment: CNN leaks show Qatar reneged on GCC commitments
3938 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR