Pakistani star Mahira Khan bedazzles Beirut

BEIRUT: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan won two awards at the 8th edition of the Beirut International Awards Festivals (BIAF), in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday.

Khan, dressed in an ivory Nicolas Jebran couture gown, made a stunning appearance on the red carpet.

The BIAF took to Instagram and uploaded a video of Khan, captioning it as “Best Dressed.”

The actress posted a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen posing with Asiye Nur Fettahoglu, popularly known as Mahidevran Sultan from the popular Turkish series “Mera Sultan,” at the award ceremony.

“This award means a lot to me, because we get a lot of love and a lot of awards back home, so when we get awards outside of our country, it feels like our country is getting an award,” she said in a short video.

“So, thank you so much. All my love and a lot of gratitude to all of you,” Khan added.

She also tried her hand at Arabic, saying: “I think I’m going to try to say this, I hope I’m right. I love you guys. Thank you, thank you so much.”

Khan, 32, is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actresses.

The BIAF is an annual event honoring distinguished personalities and figures from all over the world.

Arab singer Nawal Al-Zoghbi, who wowed in a Michael Sanko gown, was honored for her long and illustrious musical career.

French singer Jean-Jacques Lafon, Lebanese actress Julia Kassar, Egyptian actress Laila Elwi, Syrian actor Abed Fahed and Lebanese actress Nicole Saba were some of the others who attended the event.

