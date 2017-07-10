  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 20 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Joint statement by Anti-Terror Quartet on leaked CNN documents

Arab News |

JEDDAH: The Anti-Terror Quartet, (Saudi Arabia - Bahrain - UAE and Egypt), released a statement on Monday, saying leaked documents released by CNN show, without doubt, Qatar’s failure to meets its obligations.

The ATQ statement via the Saudi Press Agency:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt issued a joint statement, which reads as follows:
The four countries assert that the documents published by CNN, including the Riyadh Agreement (2013), its Executive Mechanism and the Riyadh Supplementary Agreement (2014), confirm beyond any doubt Qatar's failure to meet its commitments and its full violation of its pledges.
The four states emphasize that the 13 demands submitted to the Qatari government were to fulfill their previous pledges and commitments and that the demands were originally stated in the Riyadh Agreement, its mechanism and the Supplementary Agreement and are fully in line with the spirit of what was agreed upon.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: The Anti-Terror Quartet, (Saudi Arabia - Bahrain - UAE and Egypt), released a statement on Monday, saying leaked documents released by CNN show, without doubt, Qatar’s failure to meets its obligations.

The ATQ statement via the Saudi Press Agency:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt issued a joint statement, which reads as follows:
The four countries assert that the documents published by CNN, including the Riyadh Agreement (2013), its Executive Mechanism and the Riyadh Supplementary Agreement (2014), confirm beyond any doubt Qatar's failure to meet its commitments and its full violation of its pledges.
The four states emphasize that the 13 demands submitted to the Qatari government were to fulfill their previous pledges and commitments and that the demands were originally stated in the Riyadh Agreement, its mechanism and the Supplementary Agreement and are fully in line with the spirit of what was agreed upon.

Tags: Qatar Crisis

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Cabinet welcomes selection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince

RIYADH: King Salman and Cabinet members have welcomed the selection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman...

IDB chief calls for fight against poverty, unemployment among youths in member countries

RIYADH: Dr. Bandar Hajjar, president of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, has called for...

Cabinet welcomes selection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince
IDB chief calls for fight against poverty, unemployment among youths in member countries
One security man, two civilians injured in separate Qatif shootings
Half a ton of hashish, 63,000 Captagon pills seized
100 productive families will offer popular dishes to visitors at Souq Okaz
Joint statement by Anti-Terror Quartet on leaked CNN documents
Latest News
FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to Daesh group
8 views
Cabinet welcomes selection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince
188 views
IDB chief calls for fight against poverty, unemployment among youths in member countries
39 views
One security man, two civilians injured in separate Qatif shootings
71 views
Half a ton of hashish, 63,000 Captagon pills seized
45 views
100 productive families will offer popular dishes to visitors at Souq Okaz
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR