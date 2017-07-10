Joint statement by Anti-Terror Quartet on leaked CNN documents

JEDDAH: The Anti-Terror Quartet, (Saudi Arabia - Bahrain - UAE and Egypt), released a statement on Monday, saying leaked documents released by CNN show, without doubt, Qatar’s failure to meets its obligations.



The ATQ statement via the Saudi Press Agency:



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt issued a joint statement, which reads as follows:

The four countries assert that the documents published by CNN, including the Riyadh Agreement (2013), its Executive Mechanism and the Riyadh Supplementary Agreement (2014), confirm beyond any doubt Qatar's failure to meet its commitments and its full violation of its pledges.

The four states emphasize that the 13 demands submitted to the Qatari government were to fulfill their previous pledges and commitments and that the demands were originally stated in the Riyadh Agreement, its mechanism and the Supplementary Agreement and are fully in line with the spirit of what was agreed upon.