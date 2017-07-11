  • Search form

Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway slams media industry for being self-obsessed

A screengrab from a TV show of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
LONDON: In a new Republican dig against the media, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway slammed news organizations for being self-publicizing.
Launching her assault during an interview on Fox News’ “Media Buzz” Sunday morning show, Conway said: “I think the media spend too much time talking about themselves and covering issues they think are important to them or that they want the American public to focus on.”
Since he came to power, US President Donald Trump has consistently berated the media for what he calls “fake news” coverage of his administration. Even as cable news networks start to cover issues like the ongoing health care debate in the Senate, the president has a tendency to bring the light back onto his rivalry with the media by tweeting those in the media who are critical of him.
Referring to Trump tweeting a video of himself beating up an individual who had their heads replaced with a CNN moniker, the show’s host Howard Kurtz asked: “Isn’t Trump also guilty of provoking the media to bring the focus back on him and distracting from the issues of the day?”
Conway hit back with, “Why are the media only covering Russia… Why isn’t the media telling the stories like, ‘The stock market loves Trump’ and things like ‘Isis (Daesh) is running away’?”
“Do we have any objective journalism standards anymore,” she implored. “Everybody makes mistakes but there seems to be a rush for judgment.”
She also claimed the US media was too afraid to challenge former President Barack Obama’s administration but “they don’t show enough respect to the office of this president.”
“The media make it about them,” Conway said. “If they want to challenge the president on his actions, that’s terrific, but they question so much about this president of America… even when he is one of the ultimate symbols of the country, along with the flag.”
Conway does not care what “the haters” say, she added.
