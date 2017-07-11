  • Search form

British journalist detained in Dubai on suspicion of killing wife with hammer

ARAB NEWS |
Jane Matthew, the deceased wife of Francis Matthew, senior British journalist based in Dubai.
DUBAI: A British newspaper journalist living in Dubai has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife with a hammer.
Dubai police arrested Francis Matthew, 60, the editor at large at Gulf News, after his 62-year-old wife Jane Matthew was found dead at their Jumeirah family home.
The couple was well known in Dubai’s British expatriate community and had lived in the emirate for almost 30 years. Many expats in the city took to social media to express their shock at the news yesterday.
Dubai Public Prosecution has started an investigation into the death of the woman, according to a statement carried by Dubai Media Office, which said that the “accused confessed to police.”
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, editor in chief of Gulf News and executive director publications, said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened at this tragedy. Francis was editor of the paper from 1995-2005.
“He is a well-respected journalist, known for his keen insight into the Middle East. He was holding the position of editor at large at the time of the incident. Both Francis and Jane have played a very active role in the British expatriate community over the past 30 years.”
Francis Matthew was one of the longest-serving expatriate journalists in the region and known among local and international journalists covering the UAE.
A former student of Winchester College, he went on to read Arabic and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter.
He worked for the Economist Intelligence Unit before serving as editor of Gulf News for a decade from 1995, according to his LinkedIn profile.
