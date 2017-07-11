  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

100 productive families will offer popular dishes to visitors at Souq Okaz

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Visitors can enjoy the taste of popular foods made by productive families at Souq Okaz.
JEDDAH: Productive families will create and sell popular cooked food items for visitors to Souq Okaz after they were allocated space to set up their operations.
Their participation comes as support by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage to give families the chance to sell their products and increase their incomes, in addition to showcasing the diversity of Saudi cooking and popular food items.
Souq Okaz will open under the sponsorship of King Salman on Wednesday.
In addition to the allocated space, visitors can enjoy the taste of popular foods made by productive families at the Merkaz corner, which is a typical heritage setting for visitors where popular dishes, and tea and coffee cooked over an open fire are offered.
