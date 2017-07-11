Half a ton of hashish, 63,000 Captagon pills seized

JEDDAH: Border Guards last week foiled an attempt to smuggle more than half a ton of hashish, and 63,000 Captagon pills across the southern border, arresting 19 smugglers in the operation.

Border Guards spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said: “Several people were spotted trying to infiltrate the border into the Kingdom coming from Yemen, to smuggle narcotics and spread these toxins among the children of our country. And as such situations require, the Border Guard dealt with the smugglers and arrested 14 Ethiopians and 5 Yemenis involved in the attempt. The total amount of seized drugs amounted to 543,200 kg of hashish and 63,260 Captagon pills.”

Al-Harbi confirmed the Border Guards will stand firmly in the face of all smuggling attempts across the borders and will work with determination to protect the country against all threats to its security and stability.

