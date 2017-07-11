One security man, two civilians injured in separate Qatif shootings

JEDDAH: One security man and two civilians were injured Sunday evening in different shooting incidents in Qatif by unknown persons.

Police in Eastern Province are investigating the shootings and are hunting the assailants.

Eastern Province Police spokesman Lt. Col. Ziyad Al-Ruqaiti said one security man was targeted while driving his private vehicle on an agricultural road in Qatif province which resulted in his injury from a broken windshield. His condition is stable. “Qatif police are trying to determine the motives and the involved persons,” added Al-Ruqaiti.

In another shooting incident, the media spokesman said Qatif police on Sunday afternoon received two reports coming from Qatif Central Hospital stating that medical staff had treated two citizens suffering gunshot-related injuries from an unknown source near their homes in Awamiyah town.

Al- Ruqiati said investigators took statements from the wounded and collected information on the offenders to complete the investigation and bring the criminals to justice.

Qatif last week witnessed several terrorist attacks on security men which resulted in the martyrdom, of two and the injury of six of their colleagues.

