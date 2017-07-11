IDB chief calls for fight against poverty, unemployment among youths in member countries

  • Search form

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara (R) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Bandar Al Hajjar meet after the opening of the 44th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on July 10, 2017 in Abidjan. (AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO)
RIYADH: Dr. Bandar Hajjar, president of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, has called for fighting poverty and unemployment among youths in member countries.
Hajjar’s remarks were delivered at a reception organized by the IDB to honor the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.
Of the 1.75 billion young people in the world, 500 million, or nearly 28.5 percent, live in OIC member countries, Hajjar said.
He stressed the need to unite to harness the potentials of young people to become active components of the community.
The IDB chief said there are 73 million unemployed youths in OIC member countries, and the IDB organized a youth summit during the 42nd session of the IDB board of directors in Jeddah last May. The summit recommended the establishment of a youth forum to enhance solidarity, cooperation and exchange of knowledge among youths of member countries.
He said the bank is currently reviewing its projects in member countries to ensure their feasibility. The bank has approved SR4.08 billion ($1.09 billion) to support development projects in some of its member countries. The projects cover electricity, water and sewage, industry, housing, telecommunications, agriculture and health, in addition to educational and health projects to a number of Muslim communities in non-member countries.
