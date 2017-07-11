  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Military plane crashes in Mississippi; at least 12 dead

World

Military plane crashes in Mississippi; at least 12 dead

Associated Press |
In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage after a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Mississippi, on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, killing several. (Jimmy Taylor via AP)
ITTA BENA, Mississippi: A US Marine refueling tanker crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 12 people aboard and spreading debris for miles, officials said.
Leflore (le-FLOR’) County Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that officials were still searching for bodies after nightfall, more than five hours after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in Mississippi’s Delta region.
“We’re still searching the area,” Banks said. “It’s hard to find bodies in the dark.”
Banks earlier told the Greenwood Commonwealth that 16 people were believed to be on board but would not confirm that information to the AP. Banks said officials had found at least 12 bodies, but couldn’t rule out that more had been or would be found.
Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine KC-130 “experienced a mishap” Monday evening but provided no details.
Andy Jones said he was working on his family’s catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane corkscrewing downward with one engine smoking.
“You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around,” he said. “It was spinning down.”
Jones said the plane hit the ground behind some trees, and by the time he and other reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage. The force of the crash nearly flattened the plane, Jones said.
“Beans are about waist-high, and there wasn’t much sticking out above the beans,” he said.
Jones said a man borrowed his cellphone to report to authorities that there were bodies across US Highway 82, more than a mile from the crash site.
Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, no relation to the sheriff, told the Greenwood Commonwealth that debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 5 miles (8 kilometers).
Jones said firefighters tried to put out the fire at the main crash site but withdrew after an explosion forced them back. The fire produced towering plumes of black smoke visible for miles across the flat region and continued to burn after dusk, more than four hours after the crash.
Aerial pictures taken by WLBT-TV showed the skeleton of the plane burning strongly.
“It was one of the worst fires you can imagine,” Jones said. He said the fire was punctuated by the pops of small explosions.
Officials did not release information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.
ITTA BENA, Mississippi: A US Marine refueling tanker crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 12 people aboard and spreading debris for miles, officials said.
Leflore (le-FLOR’) County Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that officials were still searching for bodies after nightfall, more than five hours after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in Mississippi’s Delta region.
“We’re still searching the area,” Banks said. “It’s hard to find bodies in the dark.”
Banks earlier told the Greenwood Commonwealth that 16 people were believed to be on board but would not confirm that information to the AP. Banks said officials had found at least 12 bodies, but couldn’t rule out that more had been or would be found.
Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine KC-130 “experienced a mishap” Monday evening but provided no details.
Andy Jones said he was working on his family’s catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane corkscrewing downward with one engine smoking.
“You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around,” he said. “It was spinning down.”
Jones said the plane hit the ground behind some trees, and by the time he and other reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage. The force of the crash nearly flattened the plane, Jones said.
“Beans are about waist-high, and there wasn’t much sticking out above the beans,” he said.
Jones said a man borrowed his cellphone to report to authorities that there were bodies across US Highway 82, more than a mile from the crash site.
Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, no relation to the sheriff, told the Greenwood Commonwealth that debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 5 miles (8 kilometers).
Jones said firefighters tried to put out the fire at the main crash site but withdrew after an explosion forced them back. The fire produced towering plumes of black smoke visible for miles across the flat region and continued to burn after dusk, more than four hours after the crash.
Aerial pictures taken by WLBT-TV showed the skeleton of the plane burning strongly.
“It was one of the worst fires you can imagine,” Jones said. He said the fire was punctuated by the pops of small explosions.
Officials did not release information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Afghan-American female pilot seeks to inspire young women

KABUL: An Afghan-American female pilot on a solo flight around the world seeking to inspire young...

Trump visit to Britain to be delayed until 2018: source

LONDON: US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain is being planned for next year, a senior...

Afghan-American female pilot seeks to inspire young women
Trump visit to Britain to be delayed until 2018: source
Gunmen kill eight in Thailand over ‘personal conflict’
Daesh built in staying power with global jihadis
Many organizations banned in Pakistan thrive online
Taliban kill 2 Afghan policemen in attack on security post
Latest News
Wild boar blocks plane on Czech runway
Afghan-American female pilot seeks to inspire young women
Libya clashes leave four dead east of Tripoli: ministry
UN rights chief urges justice and healing after Mosul
Daesh tightens grip on village near Mosul after defeat
US-backed forces seize town with Daesh military base near Raqqa — SDF official
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR