Afghan-American female pilot seeks to inspire young women

In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shakes hands with Afghan-American female pilot Shaesta Waiz at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Waiz, who is on a solo flight around the world to inspire young women, has taken a detour to visit Afghanistan. Waiz left her single-engine plane in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to take a commercial flight to Kabul where she landed on Monday night. Waiz began her journey in May and has since stopped in 11 countries, with eight more to go. (Afghan Presidential Palace via AP)

KABUL: An Afghan-American female pilot on a solo flight around the world seeking to inspire young women across the globe has taken a detour to visit Afghanistan.

Shaesta Waiz left her single-engine plane in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to take a commercial flight to Kabul where she arrived on Monday night. The 29-year-old says her Beechcraft Bonanza A36 was not suited for flying over mountainous terrain of her native country.

Waiz, the first female pilot from Afghanistan, began her journey in Florida in May and has since made stops in 11 countries, with eight more to complete her mission.

She says her purpose is not just to have a worldwide record but to inspire the young to believe in themselves and follow their dreams, regardless of the challenges they face.

